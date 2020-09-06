Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 4,891 As Russia Tests 'Sputnik V' Vaccine

Russia's capital has confirmed 13 new deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of deaths to 4,891 on Saturday, September 6. As per reports, Moscow's COVID-19 response center said, "Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow".

Rising death toll

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally, Russia has 1,011,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the death tally soaring up to 17,598. Russia's COVID-19 cases tally surpassed one million mark on September 1 after schools, colleges and other educational institutes were reopened.

According to John Hopkins University data, Russia stands fourth after the United States, Brazil, and India in terms of COVID-19 caseload. The country has also lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the regions.

Meanwhile, preliminary results from two early-phase non-randomised trials of the Russian vaccine candidate 'Sputnik V' showed no major side effects over 42 days and induce antibody responses within 21 days, said the study published in The Lancet. The leading peer-reviewed medical journal said that the doctors conducted trials for the two-part vaccine which contains a recombinant adenovirus type 26 (rAd26) vector and a recombinant adenovirus type 5 (rAd5) vector.

The world’s first clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. Last month, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the meeting that it is one of the first registered vaccines in the world to prove its effectiveness and safety.

The United States has been sceptical over the Russian vaccine and US Health Secretary Alex Azar told a news conference that it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race. Murashko said that foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express “groundless” doubts.

