Russian Embassy In US Proposes Face To Face Discussions On Arms Control

The Russian Embassy in the US has proposed a constructive face to face dialogue on arms control to Pentagon, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said. The Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy Robert Soofer has accused Moscow of initiating an arms race in the sphere of non-strategic weapons. However, speaking to State-controlled Sputnik, the top diplomat said that the accusations were merely aimed at lowering the barrier of using nuclear weapons by themselves.

“We would be ready to accept Soofer to have a discussion in the embassy or meet him at any other US platform comfortable with him. This would be a good demonstration of our responsive approach to maintaining the strategic stability or arms control, “ Antonov said.

Accusing the US of increasing nuclear weapons, he cited its recent deployment of W76-2 low yield nuclear warheads to Trident II submarines. The Russian diplomat stressed that through the deployment of low yield nuclear warheads, Trump Administration was destabilizing the global system of nuclear deterrence.

In addition, Anatanov also urged the US to read Russian documents which were published on June 2 on nuclear deterrence. “The document reaffirms the exclusively defensive nature of our nuclear policy as well as contains clear conditions for the possible shift to using nuclear weapons,” Antonov said.

Read: Amid Tensions With China, Putin And Trump Discuss Arms Control Issues In Phone Call

Read: Russia Accused Of Firing Satellite Weapon, US And UK Concerned Over Space Arms Control

Space arms control

Last month, Russia was accused of testing a weapon-like projectile in space that the United States and United Kingdom have claimed could be used to destroy satellites moving in the earth's orbit. According to international media reports, US State Department said the apparent use of "in-orbit anti-satellite weaponry" was concerning while Russian defence ministry is reported to have earlier notified that it was checking on its space equipment with new technology.US Space Command, in a tweet, said the space-based anti-satellite test was non-destructive and reiterated its commitment to 'deter defend defeat' space threats.

Read: China Won't Join Arms Control Talks With Russia, US

Read: US And Russian Envoys To Discuss New Arms Control Treaty, Invitation Sent To China