'Most Guarded Place': Putin's Secret $1 Billion Palace Has Strip Club, Claims Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has claimed that country’s president Vladimir Putin owns a palace worth 1 billion dollars which is furnished with ‘lap-dancing club', theatre and a casino inside its premises. In a blog posted on his website, the Kremlin critic asserted that he possessed the leaked floor plan of Putin’s opulent palace, which was 39 times the size of Monaco. Calling it “Putin's biggest secret,” Navalny added that the palace located on Black Sea coast also had a private church, spa, ice rink and vineyards on the ground.

Navalny, a staunch critic of the Russian President, also posted a two-hour-long YouTube video wherein he detailed the palace using animated illustrations. In the video, one can see furniture worth millions of dollars each resting inside “Putin’s palace.” As the video progresses, viewers are taken to the strip club which has “elevated poles” for the dancers, an arcade room, theatres his “extremely private” living room, bedroom amongst other luxury areas. The mammoth investigation was published on Navalny’s blog two hours before his arrest.

"There is one place where you can understand everything about Vladimir Putin. This is the most guarded place in Russia, in fact a state within a state, and this is Putin's biggest secret. Which is protected by hundreds, even thousands of people - from unknown guards, gardeners and builders to the richest and most famous people in Russia," an exerpt from Navlny's blog read.

All images are credits to palace.navalny.com and show various parts of the luxurious Putin Palace

Navalny's arrest

Navalny was, on January 17, detained at the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport following his return from German capital Berlin. Navalny, President’s Vladimir’s top critic, was undergoing medical treatment after getting what German authorities declared as poisoning with a Russian nerve agent of Novichok Group. Earlier in December, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) had warned Navalny of a prison term if he did not report back immediately. However, boarding his flight earlier last week, the 44-year-old said that he didn’t think he would be arrested.

According to reports by The Guardian, Navalny was scheduled to land at Vnukovo airport, where his followers had gathered, but the authorities closed the airport at last moment. They then diverted his flight to Sheremetyevo where authorities met him at Passport control and detained him. The embattled leader calmly kissed his wife goodbye, hugged her before getting away with officials.

