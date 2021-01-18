Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Detained At Moscow Airport, Here's What We Know So Far

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was, on January 17, detained at the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport following his return from German capital Berlin. Navalny, President’s Vladimir’s top critic, was undergoing medical treatment after getting what German authorities declared as poisoning with a Russian nerve agent of Novichok Group. Earlier in December, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) had warned Navalny of a prison term if he did not report back immediately. However, boarding his flight earlier last week, the 44-year-old said that he didn’t think he would be arrested.

What we know so far:

According to reports by The Guardian, Navalny was scheduled to land at Vnukovo airport, where his followers had gathered, but the authorities closed the airport at last moment. They then diverted his flight to Sheremetyevo where authorities met him at Passport control and detained him. The embattled leader calmly kissed his wife goodbye, hugged her before getting away with officials.

Why was Navalny detained?

Last month, Russia's prison service had issued a statement saying that the top Kremlin critic will be arrested ‘immediately’ when he returns from Germany. Navalny, however, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to deter him from coming home. Kremlin meanwhile denied allegations, stating that Navalny violated the probation that he received for 2014 conviction on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. The prisons service said he would be held in custody until a court rules on his case. No date for a court appearance was immediately announced.

How did the Russian Administration react?

In the aftermath, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about the arrest by saying that he was not “up to date” with his detention. “Was he arrested in Germany? I'm not up to date,” Associated Press reported citing online news site Podyom. Peskov, like Putin, is noted for avoiding saying Navalny's name.

Read: Navalny Flies Back 'home' To Russia Despite Arrest Threats From Prison Service

Read: Kremlin Critic Navalny Detained After Landing In Moscow

Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell sick under mysterious circumstances on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was rushed to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Navalny was put into an artificial coma and was moved to Germany after much debate over his transfer. Navalny had remained in an induced coma until September 7 when doctors treating him informed that his condition has improved. He was finally discharged earlier this month prompting him to fly back "home."

Read: Mike Pompeo Condemns Navalny Arrest, Says 'US Deeply Troubled By Russia's Decision'

Read: Russia 'not Hiding' Anything, Need Evidence To Investigate Case Of Navalny: Envoy To UN