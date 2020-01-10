North Korean Mother Faces Prison For Saving Kids & Not Supreme Leaders' Portrait From Fire

North Korea, a nation known for harsh rules and its constant banter with the US over nukes also has some strange priorities. These strange priorities of the state have now resulted in a mother of two facing prison for reportedly trying to save her kids from a house fire instead of saving portraits of the North Korean leaders.

A fire broke out in a home shared by families in Onsong County, North Hamgyong Province, close to the Chinese Border. When the fire broke out, parents of both the families were out and rushed straight back on seeing the fire. However, the parents tried saving their kids and in the process, portraits of North Korea's leaders burnt.

While one family was successful in saving the portraits of Supreme Leader Kim's families, one could not. The mother now faces charges by the North Korean State. She will be sentenced to lengthy prison time with hard labour if found guilty. The mother has also reportedly been banned from tending to her children who are in the hospital as a result of the ongoing investigation.

According to international media reports, neighbours wanted to help the family in saving the portraits but were afraid to do so as they were afraid that the mother would be charged for a political crime.

The Hermit Regime's strict laws

The North Korean regime has made it mandatory for homes to display paintings of its past leaders of the Kim family, including Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. The regime, quite popular for its strict laws, also sends inspectors, incase any house fails to display the leader's paintings.

According to North Korea's laws, all depictions of the Kim family must be treated with the same kind of respect that the leaders are treated with. The failure to care for portraits of leaders is a serious political crime. The Hermit regime, on the other hand, also considers people who save the State's leader's paintings from floods and fires as heroes, especially if these people die in the process of doing so.

(with inputs from agencies)

(image credits: AP news)