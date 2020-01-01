North Korea To End Moratorium On Nuclear, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Tests

Addressing a meeting with party officials, Kim Jong-un on January 1 has reportedly announced that North Korea will abandon its moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests. The North Korean leader also told that the country would unveil a new strategic weapon in the new future. Since 2017, North Korea has not tested a long-range missile or nuclear warhead under a self-imposed moratorium. The announcement comes as the US has not met its deadline to reduce sanctions and go for unilateral denuclearization which was set on December 31.

Kim said that there is no ground for North Korea to get unilaterally bound to the commitment any longer. He also announced a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK, reported the North Korean news agency.

Trump hoped for denuclearization of North Korea

On the New Year's eve, US President Donald Trump told the media that he believed Kim would stick to his commitments on denuclearisation. Speaking at his holiday retreat in Florida, Trump added that he considered Kim a man of his word. He also emphasized that he and Kim "like" each other and have a very good relationship.

There were speculations of betterment when Trump met both Moon Jae-In and Kim Jong-Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which divides North and South Korea at the end of June 2019. Until now, Trump claimed that the suspension of nuclear tests was evidence that his approach had succeeded where others had failed and that Kim could be persuaded to give up his nuclear arsenal. Yet things could not be bettered and the situation has worsened after the North Korean leader struck a harsh note at the meeting of the ruling Workers Party.

North Korea warned the US of 'Christmas gift'

Kim told the media that the US is raising demands contrary to the fundamental interests of North Korea and is adopting a brigandish attitude, quoted North Korean news agency. Kim had warned that if the US persists in its hostile policy toward the DPRK, there will never be the denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and the DPRK will steadily develop necessary and prerequisite strategic weapons for the security of the state until the US rolls back its hostile policy.

North Korea had warned that it might just have a "Christmas gift" for the US and the nature of the gift will depend on the US' actions. Nuclear talks between the two states have been stalled since the February summit between leaders US President Donald Trump and Kim apart. Trump took a dig at Kim Jong-Un saying the latter must be planning to gift something ‘nice’ such as a “beautiful vase” and not a missile launch. Just after Christmas week, the US flew four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula.

