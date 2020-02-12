British Mr Bean Impersonator Decides To Stay Back In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With China reeling from the coronavirus outbreak, a British actor popular for his impersonation of Rowan Atkinson's Mr Bean decided to stay put in the city of Wuhan. According to reports, Nigel Dixon said that he did not want to infect other people, adding that he was happy and safe in the city.

A #coronoavirus safety video from Mr Pea in Wuhan, China. Video is on Douyin (the version of TikTok in China). Quita wishes everyone well and a swift end to this virus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/wVT4s5snhp — Quita the Kitty (@quitathekitty) January 29, 2020

Actor creates Mr Pea to document his life in Wuhan

With Wuhan on complete lockdown, the British actor created a mini-series titled Mr Pea that will record his life in the epicentre of the epidemic. According to reports, the mini-series will be styled around the popular Mr Bean episodes. The 53-year-old was frequently told that he looked like Mr Bean and has gone on to play the character in the 2017 Chinese comedy Top Funny Comedian.

According to reports, Nigel Nixon's show Mr Pea garnered a lot of attention and proved to be a hit amongst the Chinese audience. His show was streamed on a Chinese online platform Kuaishou and amassed approximately 5.5 million followers. In one of the episodes, he played the guitar to show his audience how he passed his time with the entire city on lockdown.

According to reports, the British actor went on a sightseeing trip to Wuhan in the month of January and wanted to meet a few friends and witness the Chinese New Year. After the outbreak of the coronavirus, Dixon cancelled his trip to the city of Shenzhen because he did not want to infect his friends without knowing if he had contracted the virus or not.

Read: China Evacuees Cleared To Leave US Base Quarantine

Read: China Evacuee Describes Life Under Quarantine

The entire rescue process is 'confusing'

According to reports, Dixon said that he came to know about United Kingdom's rescue operation after the first two flights had departed from China. He further added that very little help was provided by the British authorities, calling the entire process confusing. The actor was of the opinion that no one needed to be scared of contracting the virus as long as they took preventive measures.

The death toll for the coronavirus outbreak in China has reportedly jumped to 1,110 on February 12 with another 1,638 new confirmed cases, according to Hubei's health commission. The total number of confirmed cases across China are now more than 44,200. Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the viral outbreak, also reported 94 more casualties. In order to tackle the spreading virus, WHO stated that the international community has further launched a $675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020.

Read: China Expert: Virus Epidemic To Peak Later This Month

Read: China Heightens Up Movement Restrictions In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak