MT New Diamond Fire 'under Control', Aerial Reconnaissance Underway: INS Sahyadri

Indian Navy has said on September 6 that fire on a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast has been brought “under control”. Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and four Indian ships reportedly have been battling the fire on the MT New Diamond since September 3. As of latest update by INS Sahyadri, aerial reconnaissance is being undertaken to assess the current situation at the coast and it will be followed by the boarding of the ship.

The tanker was carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil from Kuwait to India and the fire has already killed one of the crew members while injured another, who is hospitalised. The Sri Lankan Navy had confirmed the death of the sailor from the Philippines on September 4 due to boiler explosion in the engine room of the MT New Diamond. Indian ships were tirelessly involved in the mission to put the fire down on the Panama registered tanker.

Fire began in engine boiler room

INS Sahyadri’s update came a day after Sri Lankan navy said in a statement that the fire on MT New Diamond was successfully contained to a greater extent and that it has been secured from all sides. The flames had begun in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the oil storage area in the tanker. No leak has been reported by the authorities. Earlier this week, a tug boat had towed the tanker off the coast of Sangamankanda in the eastern district of Ampara away from the land.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan officials have warned of possible disastrous environmental damage to the island nation if the ship leaks or an explosion takes place. The head of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority Darshani Lahandapur had reportedly noted that Sri Lanka does not have the resources or capacity to combat such a massive disaster and had appealed for help from regional countries. The tanker had 23 crew members including 18 Filipinos and five Greeks. At least 21 left the tanker uninjured.

