Myanmar: 18 Killed, 30 Wounded In Anti-military Protests, Says UN Body

As the Myanmar crisis worsens, the United Nations Human Rights Office said that it had 'credible information' that 18 people have been killed and 30 others wounded in an anti-military protest on February 28. In a statement later, it said that the fatalities were a direct result of live ammunition fired on a gathering of demonstrators in at least six cities. Yangon, the erstwhile capital of Myanmar and its largest city was amongst those which came under fire in addition to Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku.

The latest fatalities mark the highest single-day death toll in the country since protests against the Military junta began earlier this month. Additionally, at least 1000 people were reportedly detained by law enforcers in an attempt to quell the protests, the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners reported. A journalist, Thein Zaw, working for the Associated Press was also taken into custody while reporting on the Burmese atrocities.

Led by Min Aung Hlaing, the army has stepped up its effort to quell the nationwide protests, including internet blackout. On Sunday, they were also reported to have used tear gas and water cannons to clear the streets. Over 1,132, people have been arrested, charged or sentenced since the Coup d'état on February 1.

Read: UN Human Rights Office Says 18 Dead In Myanmar Crackdown

Read: Fatalities Reported As Myanmar Police Intensify Use Of Force

Coup d'état

As Myanmar’s military has taken steps to undermine country's democratic transition, including the arrest of nation’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and few other civilian officials in Burma, several governments and human rights groups across the globe expressed concern and urged the military to immediately release all those who have been detained unlawfully. The Myanmar Army, on the other hand, has said that it carried out the detentions in response to fraud in last November’s general election that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. According to Myanmar’s local media outlet, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is now in control of the country and a state of emergency has been imposed for one year.

Read: Myanmar Military Coup: 10 Protesters Killed In Police Firing During Crackdown

Read: Myanmar Police Deploy Tear Gas At Yangon Protest

Image: Associated Press