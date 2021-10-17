Beginning Thursday, Myanmar's junta, the Tatmadaw, has imposed a gag order on National League for Democracy (NLD) defence lawyer Khin Naung Zaw, days after he revealed that the Tatmadaw forced President Win Myint to step down after a coup in February 2021, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Zaw is defending two NLD leaders, including deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in their trial on charges of 'defamation' in Naypyidaw. The attorney took to Facebook on Friday to inform that the junta's Pyinmana township administrator prohibited him from speaking to outsiders, including media, foreign diplomats, foreign governments, or anyone from outside law enforcement agencies.

The Tatmadaw issued Article 144 of the Criminal Procedure Law on Zaw to prevent him from addressing the media, As quoted by RFA, defying the law will be constituted as "harassing or causing harm" to those working in accordance with the law and 'prompt public unrest.' The ban will remain effective "until further notice", the order stated.

“My mouth is under 144,“ NLD Defence lawyer Khin Naung Zaw wrote on Facebook

Several lawyers labelled the ban on Zaw as "illegal." A senior lawyer noted Zaw's comments on the testimony and told RFA that he merely presented facts "without exaggerating anything." Another high court lawyer Kyee Myint, while speaking to RFA, also called on the junta authorities for imposing a law that is "over a century old." He added that the junta "fears the influence of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Myint" if Zaw spoke to the media.

It is to be noted that deposed Myanmar leader Aung Sun Suu Kyi has directed her legal team to update the media about the court trials. However, similar bans were imposed on lawyers to spoke about the NLD leaders' trial to the media. Notably, Suu Kyi's defence attorney San Marlar Nyunt was also ordered against speaking to the press in August, RFA reported.

Junta forced Win Myint resignation: Zaw

Zaw's ban on public appearance came after he informed the media about ex-President Win Myint's testimony at court on Tuesday. Citing Myint, Zaw said, senior military officials, forced the Myanma president to resign on the day of the coup over false health conditions. On refusal, the officers threatened Myint but he "did not sway," Zaw said.

(Image: @RvlBurma2/Twitter/AP)