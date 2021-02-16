Myanmar Coup: Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint's House Arrest Extended For Two More Days

Myanmar State Counsellor and a Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint’s detention have been extended until February 17 after both were placed under house arrest on February 1 as military seized the power from the civilian government leaders in an unprecedented coup. Since then, the citizens of the Southeast Asian country have been organising nationwide protests demanding the release of both Suu Kyi and Win Myint with chanting and holding signs that read “free our leader”.

However, despite the unrest, Myanmar times quoted U Khin Maung Zaw, who is representing Daw Suu in court as saying, “Daw Aung Suu Kyi and President Win Myint will be detained for two more days until February 16 as their trial continues” while adding that both civilian government leaders will be appearing in court through video-conference.

Myanmar State Counsellor, who is also the renowned face for the nation’s fight for democracy, has been charged with export/import charges. Meanwhile, the Myanmar President has been charged under the National Disaster Management Law. Myanmar is under the control of the military and a state of emergency for a year. In the run-up to the November 2020 election, Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has acquired the power of the nation now, had claimed that civilian government was making "unacceptable mistakes".

The military alleged that the elections were full of ‘irregularities’ and questioned the veracity of at least 9 million votes cast in November 2020 even though the country’s election commission rejected the claims of fraud. Myanmar military stressed that it will protect and abide by its constitution.

Suu Kyi Faces Up To 3 Years In Jail

Detained Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged by the military with offences related to some walkie-talkies allegedly imported with improper licence and for shaking hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly according to the police document. Junta took the power after complaining over the voter fraud in the recent general election in November 2020 that Myanmar Election Commission has already dismissed.

As per reports, the police document issued on February 3 claimed that during the search of Suu Kyi’s residence, military officials found hand-held radios that were imported illegally and used without permission. Apart from this, Myanmar State Counsellor has also been reportedly charged under the emergency COVID-19 legislation for meeting and shaking hands with other people during the pandemic.

Further, Myanmar President Win Myint, who was also arrested and removed from the office would also be reportedly charged with offences under the natural disaster management law. Suu Kyi who is also the leader of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, according to the police document, has been remanded in detention until February 15. As per reports, the charges against Suu Kyi carry imprisonment of up to three years and or a fine.

