Myanmar Coup: Internet Blackout For Second Consecutive Day; Services Now Restored

After a second internet blackout was imposed in Myanmar, the United Nations warned Myanmar military of “severe consequences”. Myanmar went into an internet blackout for a second consecutive night as of 1am, local time. The real time network data showed connectivity at 15 per cent. However, the services were restored early on Tuesday, February 16.

⚠️ Confirmed: #Myanmar is in the midst of a near-total internet shutdown for a second consecutive night as of 1 AM local time; real-time network data show connectivity at 15% of ordinary levels as concerns grow over public safety after military coup 🕒📉

📰https://t.co/Jgc20OBk27 pic.twitter.com/hHQYy6DIKz — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 15, 2021

Update: Internet service in #Myanmar has been restored from 9 AM local time after a second night under internet curfew leaving residents offline and without a voice following the military coup; incident duration 8 hours 🕒📈



📰 https://t.co/Jgc20OBk27 pic.twitter.com/WuqNAPSk5g — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 16, 2021

Current situation in Myanmar

The protests in Myanmar intensified when the security forces used guns against the anti-coup protesters and attacked them with sticks. According to the reports by AP, more than 1,000 protesters rallied in front of the Myanmar Economic Bank in Mandalay. This is when at least 10 trucks full of soldiers and police arrived and immediately started firing slingshots toward the protesters. As per the local media, rubber bullets were fired into the crowd, injuring a few people.

Thousands of engineers marched in the streets of Mandalay, chanting and holding signs that said, “Free our leader,” “Who stands with justice?” and “Stop arresting people illegally at midnight”. In Yangon, fewer protesters gathered due to internet loss and reports of military vehicles on the streets. However, more than 1,000 anti-coup demonstrators were outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building. There were also military trucks full of soldiers, riot police, water cannon trucks and armored personnel carriers.

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, a day before the newly-elected members of parliament were scheduled to take the oath. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging November elections, in which her party National League for Democracy (NLD) had emerged the victor by a landslide. Suu Kyi's party managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military. Experts suggest that the military feared Suu Kyi, with a larger majority than in 2015, would try and reduce the number of parliamentary seats reserved for the Army.

(Image Credits: AP)