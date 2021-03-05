Myanmar Coup: Fleeing Military Orders, 12 Burmese Locals Take Refuge In Mizoram

At least 12 people from Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and taken refuge in Mizoram around a month after the neighbouring country's military junta overthrew the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, officials said on Thursday.

Eight people have entered the Serchhip district while four others reached Champhai district of the bordering state. India shares over a 404-km long porous border with Myanmar and people from both sides often attempt to cross the border to seek safe haven.

The identity of the refugees is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. According to Serchhip Deputy Commissioner Kumar Abhishek, five people, who include members of a family, crossed the international border and entered the district on Thursday, while three others did so on March 3.

The eight refugees are currently lodged at a community hall in Lungkawlh village, about 8 kilometres from the Indo- Myanmar border, where they were provided with food by the district administration. Details of the refugees are not yet available.

Mizoram Govt to issue statement in Myanmar refugees

Deputy Commissioner of Champhai, Maria CT Zuali, said that four others have crossed over to the district from Myanmar recently. The entry of people from the neighbouring country has been communicated to the Home Department of Mizoram and Home Minister Lalchamliana is expected to issue a statement on the matter in the assembly on Monday.

More than 100 Burmese locals have attempted to cross the international border to seek refuge in Mizoram recently, but they were stopped by Assam Rifles personnel guarding the border, the Champhai deputy commissioner said. Assam Rifles Deputy Inspector General Digvijay Singh said that the force has been directed not to allow any illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country.

The state government has recently issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in view of the possible influx of refugees from Myanmar following the coup. "Although civil society organisations are willing to harbour refugees from Myanmar, the Mizoram government cannot act on its own without the direction of the Centre as it is an international affair," Zuali said.

Besides, the state government will not have sufficient resources to feed the refugees unless assistance is received from the Centre, she added.

India is home to many Burmese refugees, including the persecuted Rohingyas. In the past month, many pro-democracy supporters from Myanmar have tried to enter India seeking refuge, but they have mostly failed because of tight Burmese security since the coup.

Myanmar military took over the government on February 1, triggering massive pro-democracy protestors across the nation, in which hundreds of locals have been killed by security forces.

(With inputs from PTI)