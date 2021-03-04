Myanmar Massacre: World, UN Demand Justice For Demonstrators After Police Firing Kills 38

Police brutality on pro-democracy demonstrators has only been rising since last month when a violent attack by forces on shipyard workers was condemned by the international community and the United Nations. On Wednesday, the demonstrators were out again peacefully protesting against the military when the police used live ammunition and rubber bullets, which this time left 38 people dead while many were critically injured.

Many towns and cities witnessed violent attacks on protestors on Wednesday including the city of Monywa where six people were brutally shot and at least thirty were injured, after being hit by live bullets fired by the police. The police firing killed over eight in Yangon, while a protester who witnessed the horrific event in North Okkalapa was quoted by the US daily as saying "I will still go out and protest. If I get shot, so be it. I can't stand it anymore."

'Police thrashes medics helping the injured'

Amid continued police brutality in Myanmar, disturbing reports of the forces allegedly sexually assaulting detainee women have also surfaced. Another video that was shared by Radio Free Asia on its Twitter handle shows the police thrashing the medics who were trying to rescue and help the injured protesters. Here's the tweet:

Exclusive RFA video shows police beating medics who helped anti-coup protesters. The beating occurred on a day when security forces killed at least 26 anti-coup protesters across Myanmar – the deadliest day since a military junta seized power on February 1. pic.twitter.com/rA6EMoP6cJ — Radio Free Asia (@RadioFreeAsia) March 3, 2021



The UN has observed the violence by Mynamar police on Wednesday as the most brutal attack on civilians to date. Efforts by the global body seemingly remain to be unheard even as the UN has issued a statement attributed to the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of Myanmar. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared it on Twitter and appealed, "I urge the international community to send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar."

I strongly condemn the deadly crackdown in Myanmar.



I urge the international community to send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through the election and stop the repression. https://t.co/eZYcKFuSrN — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 1, 2021



The Joint Secretary of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners rights' group, Ko Bo Kyi warned that the killings are suspected to increase further as he listed the cities where violence claimed lives on Wednesday. He tweeted "As of now, so-called military killed at least 18 deaths from North Okkalapa in RGN, Mandalay, Monywa, Myingyan, Pyin Oo Lwin and Salin in Magwe." Here's the tweet

As of now, so called military killed at least 18 deaths from North Okkalapa in RGN, Mandalay, Monywa, Myingyan, Pyin Oo Lwin and Salin in Magwe. The death list may increase later. In addition, many got injuries. Some are critical situation. — Ko Bo Kyi (@kobokyi) March 3, 2021



Police brutality after UN Special Envoy warned the military

The Special Envoy to UN, Christine Schraner Burgener also observed the event as the 'bloodiest day since the coup first happened in Myanmar.' She recalled that she had warned Myanmar's deputy military chief Soe Win that the military will face strong action by the international community and 'isolation in retaliation for the coup' if the violence does not end. She pointed that at least 38 were killed on Wednesday and tweeted:

My heartfelt condolences on the loss of the people who peacefully stood up for democracy and freedom. My thoughts are with them and their families. As a mother and friend of #Myanmar , I suffer with you. pic.twitter.com/f2cJxoPFdN — Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General on Myanmar (@SchranerBurgen1) March 3, 2021



A human rights activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi called the violence by police as 'daily slaughter' and in return called out on the protesters to save themselves from the brutality. He tweeted:

Why we r still on streets daily amidst Live ammunitions threats?!



⚠️To ensure we keep the pressure on Military, Politicians & Intl Communities to take necessary measures to stop whats going on.



We HATE whats going on too.

Junta must b held accountable. https://t.co/gvUzMo74gA pic.twitter.com/wox60Uzze1 — Thinzar Shunlei Yi (@thinzashunleiyi) March 3, 2021



Ministers appointed to act on behalf of detained NDL authorities

The activist also shared an official document by the Myanmar government which confirmed a list of 'Acting' Union Ministers who will be appointed to take forward the duties of those members in the NDL government who have been detained. Here's the document:

I welcome the appointment of Acting Ministers to overwrite Mitary Rule.



Yet, all key ministries r now being held only by NLD. What about other parliamentarian parties frm Ethnic Areas? Then I see a long way to go 4 Federal Democratic Nation.🤷‍♀️#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/3CxEIFJRD4 — Thinzar Shunlei Yi (@thinzashunleiyi) March 2, 2021



With the world being witness to the unjust policing in Myanmar using brutal force, killing people, Pope Francis on Wednesday has urged the authorities to involve in dialogues and end the violence. He tweeted:

Sad news of bloody clashes and loss of life reach us from Myanmar. I appeal to the authorities involved that dialogue may prevail over repression, and ask the international community to ensure that the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not stifled. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 3, 2021

With so much happening in Myanmar for days, the NDL members and Aung San Suu Kyi are still under arrest. The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold a closed session on Friday, to discuss the rising violence. However, China and Russia are likely to block efforts by the international community as they have earlier posed a hurdle in efforts to mount pressure on Myanmar's military.

