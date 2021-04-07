Myanmar Coup: Russia Calls Sanctions 'dangerous', Says It Could Lead To Civil Conflict

Amid political tensions in Myanmar, Russia on April 6 said that sanctions against authorities in Burma were futile, extremely dangerous and could ultimately push the country towards civil conflict. Since February 1 coup, Myanmar has been embroiled in protest against the military government, which has responded with increasingly totalitarian surveillance and censorship measures in addition to the violence that has left more than 500 dead and thousands arrested. The cup and the subsequent crackdown has led to Western sanctions on the military and its lucrative business.

However, according to Interfax news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that a course towards threats and pressure, including the use of sanction tools against the current Myanmar authorities, is “futile and extremely dangerous”. The ministry added that in fact, such a line contributes to pitting the sides against each other and ultimately pushing the people of Myanmar towards a full-scale civil conflict. Further, the Kremlin voiced concern over the rising number of civilian deaths in Myanmar.

Aftermath of military coup

Tens of thousands of people have been protesting against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Security forces have failed to bring the widespread demonstrations under control and the junta has ordered the use of force against peaceful protesters, killing more than five hundred people since February and arresting thousands of others. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

But Myanmar’s military, on the other hand, issued multiple arrest warrants against the celebrities who have voiced support for the anti-coup protests. It released a “wanted” list against the country’s actors, actresses, musicians, social media influencers, bloggers, and other artists in acclaimed fields who have been using their fame and popularity to assemble demonstrators, dismantling what the armed forces described as “stability of the nation”.

The list, according to The Associated Press, carries at least 20 names with mugshots, location, hometown, and links to their social media handle. Separately, Myanmar’s armed forces run Myawaddy TV broadcasted a wanted list with at least 60 renowned names on it, including some of the recognizable directors and producers of the Myanmar film industry.

(Image: AP)