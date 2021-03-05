Myanmar Coup: 'Situation On The Ground In Burma Is Troubling,' Says White House

The White House has said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is "troubling". White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Joe Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region. She added that the Biden administration has taken steps to send a clear message that the coup in Myanmar is "unacceptable".

Jen Psaki also said, “The detainment of journalists, the targeting of journalists and dissidents is certainly something that is of great concern to the president, to the secretary of state, and every member of our administration.” She said that this issue has been raised in every diplomatic conversation they had virtually. State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a separate news conference said that the US is deeply saddened by reports that security forces in Myanmar have opened fire on peaceful protestors.

Ned Price said, "We strongly condemn the use of violence by Burmese security forces against the Burmese people, including peaceful protesters, journalists and civil society. We continue to urge the Burmese military to exercise maximum restraint." He added that the Myanmar military's escalation in violence against protestors is unacceptable. He said that the United States will continue to respond with our allies. He asked the Burmese military to act peacefully and with respect for human rights. He said that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are universal rights everywhere including Burma.

The U.S. is taking action against those responsible for the coup in Burma. Today @CommerceGov announced further restrictions to impose costs on the Burmese military regime. We'll continue to take action against the junta and call for democracy in Burma. https://t.co/QBqEZfirC9 — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 4, 2021

Biden administration asked the US Commerce Department to impose trade sanctions on Myanmar’s Ministry of Defense and Home Affairs, including two corporations linked with Myanmar’s armed forces. This comes after State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Myanmar’s armed forces to exercise maximum restraint’ as he cautioned against repercussions. Further, Price asked China to use its influence and bring the situation in Myanmar under control.