Myanmar Coup: Viral Video Shows Woman Doing Aerobics As Military Lays Siege At Parliament

A new video taking the internet by storm appears to show a woman doing live aerobics in Myanmar apparently unaware of heavy military presence growing behind her

Gloria Methri
A new video taking the internet by storm appears to show a woman doing live aerobics in Myanmar apparently unaware of heavy military presence growing behind her, on the same day that the armed forces staged a coup in the country. 

Khing Hnin Wai, on Monday, posted a video to Facebook of herself performing a three-minute exercise routine in the backdrop of what appears to be a convoy of army trucks and a roadblock heading to the Parliament building to lay siege.

The woman, who identifies herself as a physical education teacher and has a large following on the social media platform, does not skip a beat throughout her routine, without realizing that military vehicles are whizzing behind her in the background.

The video that quickly went viral has left netizens in splits with one Twitter user calling it a "revolutionary workout". One could not question the originality of the video as the woman's Facebook profile shows several other clips performing workouts in the same location. 

Myanmar was engulfed in chaos early on Monday as its military took control of the democratically elected government and declared a one-year state of emergency. Several reports have that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders were detained in early morning raids as part of the coup.

'Military coups & vibes'

Here's how the internet reacted to the woman freely performing aerobics in the open as a military coup is underway in Myanmar.

