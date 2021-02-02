Myanmar Coup: Viral Video Shows Woman Doing Aerobics As Military Lays Siege At Parliament

A new video taking the internet by storm appears to show a woman doing live aerobics in Myanmar apparently unaware of heavy military presence growing behind her, on the same day that the armed forces staged a coup in the country.

Khing Hnin Wai, on Monday, posted a video to Facebook of herself performing a three-minute exercise routine in the backdrop of what appears to be a convoy of army trucks and a roadblock heading to the Parliament building to lay siege.

The woman, who identifies herself as a physical education teacher and has a large following on the social media platform, does not skip a beat throughout her routine, without realizing that military vehicles are whizzing behind her in the background.

Vibe check: A woman doing a live aerobics class in #Myanmar this morning, apparently unaware of the ongoing coup. Military vehicles arrive behind her to seize the parliament building. pic.twitter.com/eZX2w2A4AE — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) February 1, 2021

The video that quickly went viral has left netizens in splits with one Twitter user calling it a "revolutionary workout". One could not question the originality of the video as the woman's Facebook profile shows several other clips performing workouts in the same location.

Myanmar was engulfed in chaos early on Monday as its military took control of the democratically elected government and declared a one-year state of emergency. Several reports have that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders were detained in early morning raids as part of the coup.

'Military coups & vibes'

Here's how the internet reacted to the woman freely performing aerobics in the open as a military coup is underway in Myanmar.

Can't question her professionalism.... — Bo Teglers (@kaptajnbob) February 1, 2021

If we don’t see this girl doing aerobics in front of other crises then we don’t deserve to have an internet. — easily distracte (@Dads_Bad_Advice) February 2, 2021

Holy crap, 😂she keeps on going! What kind of world to live in🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gati Luv (@LuvGati) February 1, 2021

Military coups and vibes idk what else anyone would need — Erased Zenni (@AverageBlackBo1) February 2, 2021

Dance Dance Revolution. I came for the coup; I stayed for the dancing. — BaltimꪮreTom🇺🇸🌊 (@BaltimoreTom) February 1, 2021

Her routine is really fun looking — Kartusch Snake 🐍 (@Kartusch) February 1, 2021

Life goes on, even in a pandemic and a military coup. When asteroids begin pummeling the Earth's surface, I will continue to watch Guy Fieri roll out to Flavortown in Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives one last time — Nolan Gillies (@thegreatnoldini) February 1, 2021

it's more likely that it was Suu Kyi in the midst of an elaborate escape attempt, pretending to be an aerobics instructor, in a bid to avoid her imminent arrest, than some strangely well informed fitness instructor sticking it to the military via jazzersize - but you never know. — 贵族卡尔 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇳🇭🇰🇸🇬 (@Socratic_Dojo) February 1, 2021

