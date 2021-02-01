Myanmar Military Coup: World Leaders Call For Immediate Release Of Aung San Suu Kyi

As Myanmar’s military has taken steps to undermine country's democratic transition, including the arrest of nation’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and few other civilian officials in Burma, several governments and human rights groups across the globe expressed concern and urged the military to immediately release all those who have been detained unlawfully. The Myanmar Army, on the other hand, has said that it carried out the detentions in response to fraud in last November’s general election that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. According to Myanmar’s local media outlet, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is now in control of the country and a state of emergency has been imposed for one year.

Alarmed by the situation in Myanmar, countries including India, US, Australia and Canada have condemned the unlawful detention.

Australia

Australia on February 1 expressed concern and called on the military to respect the law. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne demanded Myanmar’s army immediately release de facto leader Suu Kyi, warning the military was again seeking to seize control of the country. Payne also added that Australia “strongly supports” the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly.

Payne said, “The Australian Government is deeply concerned at reports the Myanmar military is once again seeking to seize control of Myanmar and has detained State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint. We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully”.

India

Expressing deep concern on the developments in Myanmar after the military coup in the neighbouring country, India on Monday said it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Issuing a statement on the same, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the situation closely.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the ministry statement read.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric tweeted a statement issued by the António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. He stated that Guterres strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new Parliament. It is a serious blow to Myanmar's democratic reforms, he added.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new Parliament. He expresses his grave concern regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military. These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar." UN stated.

United States of America

The United States vowed to take action against those responsible. White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition will be opposed by the US. President Joe Biden has also been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Urging the Myanmar military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law and to release those detained, the US said that it continues to affirm its strong support from Burma's democratic institutions and in coordination with its regional partners, it will urge the military and all parties to adhere to all rules.

The White House said, "The US opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition and will take action against those responsible if these steps aren't reversed. We're monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma.”

China

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing was aware of what had happened in Myanmar and was in the process of finding out more. At a regular press briefing, Wang said that China and Myanmar are good neighbours. He further added that Beijing hopes that all sides can resolve their differences under the framework of the constitution and law, and safeguard political and social stability.

Singapore

Singapore’s foreign ministry has urged all sides in Myanmar to show restraint. In a statement, the ministry said that Singapore “expresses grave concern” about the latest situation in Myanmar. The officials added that the country is monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome.

Canada

Canada’s ambassador to the UN, Bob Rae also took to social media and said that Myanmar’s military wrote the constitution this way so that they could do this. He added that the constitution of 2008 was specifically designed to ensure military power was deeply entrenched and protected.

United Kingdom

UK PM Boris Johnson said, "I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released".

Japan

The Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan said that the government was “closely watching” the situation in Myanmar and would do everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens there. While speaking to local media reporters, Katsunobu Kato said that at this point, there are no reports of any clashes but Japan will update information and take measures as needed. Kato added that Japan believes it is important for the parties to solve problems peacefully through dialogue in accordance with the democratic process.

