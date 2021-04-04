Myanmar Crisis: Adapting To Global Themes, Anti-coup Protesters Launch 'Easter Egg Strike'

Adapting to the themes that make them connected to global events, the anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar took to the streets on April 4 holding painted eggs in a nod to Easter Sunday. As per the Associated Press report, in the biggest city of Yangon, one group matched through the Insein district chatting and singing protest songs while cradling eggs bearing slogans such as “Spring Revolution”. Other eggs also bore a drawing of the three-fingered salute which is a symbol of resistance to the February 1 coup when the military took over the power and placed civilian government leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest.

Apart from Yangon, in the country’s second-largest city of Mandalay, protesters also gathered on Sunday on motorbikes and reportedly shouted their defiance to the junta control for overthrowing the democratically elected government. For the last two months, the Myanmar military has violently cracked down the demonstrations as well as others in opposition. As per the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the latest civilian death toll since the coup is at 557 and over 2,750 have been detained or sentenced.

The ‘Easter Egg Strike’ on Sunday came after ‘Flower Strike’ in which protesters laid flowers in public places to commemorate those killed by security forces during demonstrations. There was also a ‘Silent Strike’ in which people left the streets deserted. Meanwhile, the security forces continued to spread fear among the ordinary citizens. On Saturday, police had even opened fire and killed several protesters in Monywa in central Myanmar.

Myanmar still mired in violence

Two months since the military coup, Myanmar is still mired in violence. While the demonstrations across the nation continue, the security forces have escalated violence and routinely shot protesters. Junta has still remained unsuccessful in crushing the massive public resistance to the February 1 coup. Further, the international criticism and sanctions by the Western nations including the United States have failed to restore peace in the Southeast Asian country.

Shortly after sunrise on April 1, a group of young people gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon. As per reports, the demonstrators then marched through the streets and chanted slogans calling for the fall of the junta and release of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. protests were also held in Mandalay and other cities as Thursday marked two month anniversary of the grim day.

