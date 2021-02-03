Myanmar Crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi Charged By Military, Faces Up To 3 Years In Jail

Detained Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged by the military with offences related to some walkie-talkies allegedly imported with improper licence and for shaking hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly according to the police document. Suu Kyi among other leaders from the civilian government was put under house arrest on February 1 as armed forces took the power after complaining over the voter fraud in the recent general election in November 2020 that Myanmar Election Commission has already dismissed.

As per reports, the police document issued on February 3 claimed that during the search of Suu Kyi’s residence, military officials found hand-held radios that were imported illegally and used without permission. Apart from this, Myanmar State Counsellor has also been reportedly charged under the emergency COVID-19 legislation for meeting and shaking hands with other people during the pandemic.

Further, Myanmar President Win Myint, who was also arrested and removed from the office would also be reportedly charged with offences under the natural disaster management law. Suu Kyi who is also the leader of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, according to the police document, has been remanded in detention until February 15. As per reports, the charges against Suu Kyi carry imprisonment of up to three years and or a fine.

Read - Bridgefy App Downloaded Over 600,000 Times For Offline Messaging In Myanmar Amid Crisis

Read - US In Touch With India And Japan On Coup In Myanmar: State Department Official

Myanmar crisis

Myanmar is under the control of the military and a state of emergency for a year with reports stating that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders have been detained. In the run-up to the November 2020 election, Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has acquired the power of the nation now, had claimed that civilian government was making "unacceptable mistakes".

The military alleged that the elections were full of ‘irregularities’ and questioned the veracity of at least 9 million votes cast in November 2020 even though the country’s election commission rejected the claims of fraud. Myanmar military stressed that it will protect and abide by its constitution.

Read - Coup A Further Complication For Tricky Myanmar-China Ties

Read - Myanmar's Capital Appears Calm Following Coup