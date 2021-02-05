Myanmar Crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi In ‘good Health’ Under House Arrest, Says NLD Official

Myanmar’s Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is reportedly in good health, having held for days under house arrest following an organized military coup that threw her party out of power, a National League for Democracy party source familiar with the development told the press. The news came ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on Myanmar’s political seizure, which was blocked by China and Russia. “We have learned that State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health in Naypyidaw,” press officer Kyi Toe said in an update shared out of his official Facebook page. The remarks from NLD party officials came after Myanmar's military government attempted to block the country’s access to Facebook as resistance developed across the southeast nation against the country’s armed forces.

Citizens, according to local news reports, were now calling for mass demonstrations to raise voices in a civil disobedience movement to oust the military commander-in-chief. Myanmar, Thursday, snapped internet and telecommunication services, issuing stern orders to the providers to comply, mobile service provider, Telenor Myanmar confirmed in a statement, adding that Myanmar received an official directive from the communications ministry. “Telecom providers in Myanmar have been ordered to temporarily block Facebook. We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with family and friends and access important information,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement, condemning the violation of human rights.

Longstanding confidante's arrest

The latest move of disrupting communication lines and the internet was preceded by the arrest of a senior member of Myanmar's deposed ruling party. The prominent politician, Win Htein, 79, has been a longstanding confidante of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called on the citizens to take to the street and launch civil disobedience movement against the military seizure of power, unlawfully. Shortly after his appeal, a spokesman for Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, Kyi Toe informed on a Facebook page that the military arrested the politician at his home in Yangon and took him to the capital Naypyidaw.

Condemning the military coup in Myanmar, US president Joe Biden warned at a state department address, "The Burmese military should relinquish the power they have seized, release the advocates and activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications, and refrain from violence.”

