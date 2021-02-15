Myanmar Crisis: UN Chief Deeply Concerned Over 'unacceptable' Violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" over the increased use of force and the reported deployment of armoured vehicles in Myanmar. In a statement issued on February 14, Guterres' spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric said that the UN chief called on the military and police of Myanmar to ensure that the right of peaceful assembly is "fully respected" and demonstrators are "not subjected to reprisals". He said that the reports of continued violence, intimidation and harassment by security personnel are "unacceptable".

Secretary-General @antonioguterres is deeply concerned about the situation in #Myanmar.



He calls on Myanmar’s military and police to ensure the right of peaceful assembly is fully respected and demonstrators are not subjected to reprisals. https://t.co/GwkoaoU8AW — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) February 14, 2021

According to a press note, Guterres said that the ongoing arrests of political leaders, government officials, members of civil society and media representatives are "deeply concerning". He further added that the internet and communication in the country "must not be disrupted" in a bid to ensure the right to freedom of expression, which includes access to information. The UN chief also reiterated his call on Member States "collectively and bilaterally" to exercise the organisation's "unwavering support" to their pursuit of "democracy. Peace, human rights and the rule of law".

“The Secretary-General calls on the military authorities urgently to allow the Special Envoy, Ms. Christine Schraner Burgener, to visit Myanmar under agreeable conditions and to assess the situation firsthand”, concluded the statement.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews also tweeted and said that the situation in Myanmar looks as if the generals have declared “war on the people”. Andrews said that the late night raids, internet shutdown and the military convoys are signs of desperation. Further, he warned the generals that they “will be held accountable”.

It's as if the generals have declared war on the people of Myanmar: late night raids; mounting arrests; more rights stripped away; another Internet shutdown; military convoys entering communities. These are signs of desperation. Attention generals: You WILL be held accountable. — UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RapporteurUn) February 14, 2021

Myanmar military coup

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, a day before the newly-elected members of parliament were scheduled to take the oath. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging November elections, in which her party National League for Democracy (NLD) had emerged the victor by a landslide. Suu Kyi's party managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military. Experts suggest that the military feared Suu Kyi, with a larger majority than in 2015, would try and reduce the number of parliamentary seats reserved for the Army.

Prior to the 2020 election, Suu Kyi had promised to decrease the proportion of seats reserved for the military. The army currently controls 25 percent of the parliamentary seats, on which the civilian parties cannot fight elections. Myanmar is a young democracy, with the military ruling the country for the most part of its independent history. When the military finally decided to let go of the control following the revolution in 2011, it reserved seats for itself in the Parliament while drafting the Constitution. Suu Kyi decided to challenge the rule and change the status quo, which experts believe is the reason behind the coup.



