Myanmar Junta Annuls Aung San Suu Kyi's 2020 Election Win; Says It Was 'impaired By Fraud'

Myanmar junta has officially nullified the elections held in November 2020. The now-deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD) had an outstanding win against its opposition and other military-affiliated parties. The military junta has called the elections a 'coup' that was 'impaired by widespread fraud'. The nullification is being considered as a prelude to a termination order for the current ruling party.

The military junta is a committee that is appointed in case the ruling government is disposed on charges of corruption and mismanagement. In 1960, the military junta announced to hold an election after the then-ruling government was accused of a coup. After the election in 1960, Thakin Nu party formed a civilian government. Following an investigation after the coup, the military government arrested members of the government, suspended the constitution, and appointed a Union Revolutionary Council (RC) to govern Myanmar by decree.

Aung San Suu Kyi's govt toppled by military junta

After the resounding win, Aung San Suu Kyi's government was scheduled to be seated at the Parliament on February 1. However, the government was toppled by the military just hours before the newly-elected lawmakers took their seats, reported ANI. The announcement of the new elections came in after the military alleged that the NLD-led government breached the Coronavirus-related restrictions in the country. They also accused the government of taking obstructive measures to hinder the activities of the opposition parties.

The Myanmar junta has announced fresh elections to be held in the country. However, the new dates have not been mentioned in the announcement. While talking about the previously held elections, the newly-appointed election commission has said that nearly 11.3 cases of fraud and corruption were registered in the 315 townships where voting was held. There had also been prominent irregularities in voter's lists, the Kyodo News reported. The military has demanded a probe into the alleged frauds that occurred during the November elections. NLD's opposition, the Union Solidarity and Development Party claimed that the deposed NLD-led government did not listen to its calls.

Aung San Suu Kyi accused of 4 new charges in Mandalay court

The Myanmar military detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other political party members in a coup on February 1, 2021. A day after capturing power in Myanmar, the military released the majority of the country's imprisoned regional and state chief ministers, but there was no word on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi or President U Win Myint.

According to Khin Maung Zaw, both Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, who is also accused of breaking COVID-19, appeared to be in good health. Suu Kyi, who has been locked off from the rest of the world, is accused of a list of crimes that could land her in prison for more than a decade. Lawyer Min Min Soe said on July 13, Monday that four fresh complaints had been filed against Suu Kyi in a court in Mandalay was scheduled on July 22 as the date for a hearing, according to Kyodo News.

(Input: ANI)