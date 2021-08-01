Myanmar Junta Chief Extends Coup, Promises To Hold Multi-party Elections In Two Years

After ousting the elected government in February this year, Myanmar military leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced to conduct "free and fair" general elections in 2023. The Sunday announcement came six months after it had taken illegal charge to rule the country. According to the Associated Press (AP) report, he has promised to cooperate with Southeast Asian countries on finding a political solution for the country. In a recorded televised address, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing pledged to hold the multiparty general election without fail. "We must create conditions to hold a free and fair multiparty general election. We have to make preparations. I pledge to hold the multiparty general election without fail," said the senior military leader.

Senior military leader termed 2020 Myanmar election as "biggest fraud"

Citing the military-authored 2008 constitution, he said that "the state of emergency" is permitted in the constitution. It is worth noting that the military had declared the state of emergency when troops moved against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on February 1, this year. Further, Senior Gen. Min Aung has termed the landslide victory of Aung San Suu Kyi in the last year elections as "the biggest fraud". However, his claims were not supported by any of the evidence. Earlier in July, the military had cancelled the 2020 general election results and announced it had exposed over 11 million instances of voter fraud.

Myanmar junta kills over 900 people

On July 26, Tuesday, the military ruler had appointed a new election commission to take charge of the polls. The military junta regime has been ruling Myanmar since February 2021. The military takeover was met with massive public protests that resulted in a lethal crackdown by security forces who routinely fire live ammunition into crowds. According to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 939 people have been killed in the protest. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

Myanmar junta also responsible for recent covid surge

Apart from the military junta, the country has also been reeling under the worst phase of COVID-19. On July 30, British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said nearly half of the population could be infected with the deadly virus in the next two weeks. British UN Ambassador also stressed the illegal arrest of doctors and nurses at a time when the country is fighting the deadly pandemic. According to the UN, only 40 per cent of Myanmar's health care facilities can function after February 1.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)