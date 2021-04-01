Myanmar Military Coup: Unclear If Suu Kyi Is Aware Of Situation In Country, Says Lawyer

Myanmar’s ousted State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and detained President Win Myint appeared in good health, but it was unclear if they were aware of the current situation in the country, their lawyer Min Min Soe told reporters on April 1. Soe, who represents both the deposed leaders, said that she was not able to inform Suu Kyi and Win Myint about what was happening outside. She also informed that she is not allowed to meet the ousted leaders in person.

However, Soe told reporters that Suu Kyi and Win Myint’s hearing was adjourned until April 12. Suu Kyi, who has been under detention since the February 1 coup, had a brief meeting with a member of her legal team on March 31, ahead of a court hearing on Thursday. After the meeting, Suu Kyi’s lawyer informed that the 75-year-old Nobel laureate looked in good health during the video conference.

Suu Kyi and her political aides were arrested on February 1 after the military overthrew the democratically elected government in the country. The ousted State Counsellor has not appeared in the public ever since and concerns around her health had started to surface. On Wednesday, the military, however, allowed Suu Kyi’s lawyer to meet her on a video call in the presence of police, while she was constantly being monitored by a guard. Suu Kyi is facing charges of corruption over allegations that she took bribes while in office.

Aftermath of Myanmar coup

Meanwhile, after February 1 coup, tens of thousands of people have been protesting against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Security forces have failed to bring the widespread demonstrations under control and the junta has ordered the use of force against peaceful protesters, killing more than five hundred people since February and arresting thousands of others. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

Myanmar activists, on the other hand, have launched a “garbage strike” to oppose the military coup. According to CNN, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group (AAPP) said that amidst crackdowns in Kyauk Myaung, Tamwe Township, Yangon Region, people banged pots and pans in protest. At that time, the junta forces told people they will arson neighbourhoods if people continue, AAPP said. Additionally, the reported influx of people fleeing into neighbouring Thailand also marks a new phase in the deepening crisis for Myanmar.

