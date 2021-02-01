Jairam Ramesh Condemns Military Coup In Myanmar; Recalls Day Spent With Aung San Suu Kyi

In a first reaction from India's opposition on the military coup in Myanmar, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday dubbed this development as a "matter of great anguish". Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint and other officials of the ruling National League for Democracy were detained in early morning raids after which the military declared that it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency. The utimate authority has been transferred to Myanmar's Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing.

On this occasion, Ramesh recalled memories of his interaction with Suu Kyi during her India visit in November 2012. In a veiled reference to the the challenge faced by civilian leaders in a country that has seen military rule for prolonged periods of time, the Congress MP acknowledged that the expectations from the Myanmar State Counsellor were "unrealistic". Awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 1991 for her non-violent resistance against the Myanmar military, she spent nearly 15 years under house arrest before her release in 2010. The current coup was preceded by the military's allegation of a massive voter fraud in the November 2020 polls where NLD was re-elected by winning 396 seats in Parliament.

India, US expresses concern

Expressing strong reservation over the Myanmar coup, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely". In another stern statement, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki affirmed the strong support of the US for Myanmar's democratic institutions.

Calling upon the military to release the detained civilian leaders including Suu Kyi, she noted, "The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of the recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed". Meanwhile, UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the detention of Myanmar's civilian leaders on the eve of the country's Parliament session and described the military action as a "serious blow" to democratic reforms.

