Myanmar Military Raids Aung San Suu Kyi's Party Headquarters After UN Condemned Violence

Hours after the United Nations condemned “unacceptable” violence against protesters demanding a return to democracy, Myanmar’s military raised the Yangon headquarters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party on February 9. According to BBC, the military “raided and destroyed” the National League for Democracy headquarters during a nationwide night-time curfew. The military had seized control on February 1 following a general election which Suu Kyi’s NLD party won by a landslide.

The raid came after demonstrations erupted for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, with police using water cannons, rubber bullets at protesters in capital Naypyidaw and deploying tear gas in Mandalay. The protests came despite a warning from the junta that it would take action against demonstrations that threatened “stability” and a new ban on gatherings of more than five people. In Naypyidaw, witnesses even reportedly said that the police fired projectiles at protesters after earlier blasting them with water cannon.

READ: US Press Secretary Psaki Speaks On Myanmar, China And Super Bowl

READ: Jaishankar And Blinken Talk Over Phone, Discuss Myanmar Situation And Issues Of Mutual Concern

UN expresses ‘strong concern’

Following the rallies, the UN in Myanmar expressed “strong concern” regarding the use of 'disproportionate force' by the military against the demonstrators, calling on the security forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in the country. The UN envoy also cited the words of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urging the military to respect the will of the people and to adhere to democratic norms.

Issuing an official statement, Ola Almgren, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar said, "I call on the Security Forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable”.

The growing civil disobedience has affected hospitals, schools and government offices. Myanmar on February 8 witnessed one of its largest protests since the 2007 pro-democracy revolution as tens of thousands of people stormed the streets of Yangon to oppose the recent military coup. Demonstrators were seen wearing red bandanas, holding red flags and balloons in support of jailed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. However, the demonstrations were strongly snubbed by the Myanmar Police who used teargas and rubber bullets against the citizens.

READ: NZ Stopping Political, Military Contact With Myanmar

READ: UN Expresses 'strong Concern' For Myanmar After Police Fires Rubber Bullets At Protesters

