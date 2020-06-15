Myanmar Reports Steep Rise In Drug Trafficking And Violence As General Elections Approach

Myanmar’s third general election in six decades is scheduled to take place amid coronavirus pandemic. It is reportedly a landmark development for the country's democratic transition. According to reports, However, Myanmar is also currently facing a sudden and steep rise in activities related to drug trafficking, violence and terrorism.

Drug trafficking, violence and terrorism on the rise

As per reports, authorities in Myanmar only recently seized 711,000 stimulants, worth over 1.4 billion kyats (over 1 million U.S. dollars) in Shan state. The Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) announced the seizure of the stimulants on June 13. In a similar incident, the authorities had confiscated narcotic drugs worth 459 million kyats (306,000 US dollars) from two Bangladeshi women in Rakhine State.

According to reports, Myanmar’s President office in a release claimed that a total of 1,169 drugs-related cases were registered across Myanmar as of June 6, 2020. And 1,811 people connected to those case have been charged by the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department that was formed in 2018.

Read: Canadian Pastor Held In Myanmar For Flouting Gathering Rule

Read: 12 Insurgents Handed Over By Myanmar, 206 Others Test COVID Negative In Manipur

As per reports, terror and violence incidents have also increased alongside drug trafficking in Myanmar. In the recent weeks, six Arakan National Party (ANP) members in Taungup Township of Myanmar's Southern Rakhine State have been brought up on charges under the country’s Terrorism Law.

The Arakan Army and the Myanmar government have been reportedly been engaged is some of the country’s most intense conflicts in years. Tensions between the government have shown no signs of easing even amid the coronavirus pandemic and the branding of the Arakan Army as terrorists by the government is expected to make matters worse.

Read: China Turns Tide In Myanmar Politics, Suu Kyi Expected To Win Upcoming November Elections

Read: Myanmar Factory Shows 'new Normal' Operations

The past 18 months have also seen an increase in both the level of violence and intensity of the conflicts causing the civilian toll of the conflict to grow. Rakhine State has already been devasted by a separate crisis which say 700,000 minority Rohingya flee from their homes into neighbouring Bangladesh.

(With ANI inputs) (Image source: Representative/Unsplash)