Myanmar: Suu Kyi's Spokesperson And NLD Member Nyan Win Dies Of COVID-19 In Junta Jail

Aung San Suu Kyi’s confidante and National League for Democracy’s (NLD) member Nyan Win died on July 20 after being infected with COVID-19. The 78-year-old was a member of the NLD's Central Executive Committee. According to a statement, Win was found with the virus symptoms around July 11 post which he was transferred to Yangon General Hospital to get treatment, where he took his last breath.

The ousted Myanmar leader, Win and other NLD members were arrested and deposed by the military during the 2021 Myanmar coup d’état after the November 2020 general election results were declared.

Suu Kyi's top aid succumbs to COVID-19

The Myanmar military coup has created uproar since February 2021, sparking protests across the country wherein Win was held in Yangon’s prison on charges of sedition. His demise was confirmed in a statement by State Administration Council's (junta), Zaw Min Tun. The whole party is mourning the leader's death, but is hopeful of transforming their sorrows into strengths to move forward, Independent reported.

His death comes at a crucial and testing time for the country as it deals with surging COVID-19 cases. Many medical workers have gone on protest against the army's authoritative seizure of power. Citizens in Yangon are dying daily in huge numbers, especially due to the dearth of proper medical facilities like medical oxygen. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners survey of detention facilities, the nation's overcrowded prisons have become the epicentre of the virus spread.

Min Tun also revealed that over 370 people have been infected with coronavirus across prisons in the country.

Myanmar Junta nullifies November 2020 elections

Myanmar Junta has called the November 2020 elections that saw Aung San Suu Kyi's outstanding win, a 'coup' that was 'impaired by widespread fraud'. The nullification of the elections comes amid speculation of termination order for the current ruling party. After a historic win, the Aung San Suu Kyi's government was scheduled to be seated at the Parliament when it was toppled by the military. The military has now alleged that the NLD-led government breached the Coronavirus-related restrictions in the country. They also accused the government of taking obstructive measures to hinder the activities of the opposition parties.

The Junta has now called for new elections to take place in the country, however, their dates haven't been announced yet. The military has demanded a probe into the alleged frauds that occurred during the November elections. There had also been prominent irregularities in voter's lists, the Kyodo News reported.

With Inputs from Agencies

Image: AP