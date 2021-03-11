Myanmar: UN Calls For 'utmost Restraint', Condemns Violence Against Protesters By Military

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned the Myanmar military Junta’s violent crackdown against the pro-democracy protesters and journalists and called for ‘utmost restraint’ and reversal of the coup. In a presidential statement, drafted by the agency and signed by all 15 member countries, the UN stopped short of taking any stringent measures due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam. UNSC reiterated its deep concerns at the development in Myanmar following the state of emergency which was imposed on February 1. Furthermore, it renewed calls for the immediate release of the civilian leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and others.

“The Security Council strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protestors, including against women, youth and children,” UNSC stated in the document. “It expresses deep concern at restrictions on medical personnel, civil society, labor union members, journalists and media workers, and calls for the immediate release of all those detained arbitrarily,” the agency added. READ | Protest against Myanmar coup in Indonesia capital

Furthermore, the council asserted that the Myanmar’s armed forces must restrict themselves from using lethal weaponry and excessive brutal force against the peaceful demonstrators, threatening “measures” as the diplomatic talks continue. The agency expressed support for a democratic transition in Myanmar, and insisted that Myanmar’s military upholds democratic institutions, refrains from violence, “fully respects” human rights, fundamental freedoms, and upholds rule of law. Encouraging the pursuance of constructive dialogue, UNSC stressed that the government must be restored with immediate effect in the Southeast Asian country in accordance with the “will of people of Myanmar”.

[Myanmar nationals living in Thailand hold pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the military coup in front of the United Nations building in Bangkok, Thailand. Credit: AP]

Protesters shot at

Demanding the restoration of the democracy and release of their civilian leader Suu Kyi, hundreds of thousands protesters confronted the military as violence ensued with officers retaliating with tear gas canisters, launching stun grenades and opening firearms to disperse protests, as the crowd ran haywire for cover. Thus far, the military Junta has killed more than 54, according to a UN report, including young teenagers aged 17 and 19. Many protesters were shot in the chest and succumbed to lethal wounds while they were being rushed to the ambulance service.