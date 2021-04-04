Myanmar: Workers Continue Civil Disobedience Movement As Situation Worsens

Hundreds of thousands of workers in Myanmar have gone on a ‘civil disobedience' strike for the past two months hoping that paralysis to the society would end the ongoing military coup. Those involved include doctors, engineers, bank employees, textile workers, railway and transport staff amongst others. Despite some of the workers getting shot and many others getting detained, their sole concern remains the re-establishment of democracy and freedom of their leaders including former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The country has been seeing one of the bloodiest encounters in its history with over 557 people getting killed by the Military Junta since February 1. Additionally, as per the latest tally by AAPP, nearly 2658 have been detained, charged or arrested while 38 have been sentenced. The coup and its fallout have also led to a dramatic plunge in the country’s already deteriorating economy. As per a World Bank forecast, the country is expected to see a ten per cent contraction in its GDP in 2021.

Continuing their ‘silent movement’, the protesters on Sunday, April 4 made the Easter egg, a symbol of their defiance. Taking to social media platforms, they posted photographs with painted eggs. Many of them were shared by the official handle of the country’s ‘Civil Disobedience Movement.’

4.3.2021 #EasterEggStrike in Myanmar for Democracy



Reply here with your Easter egg strike photos. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Apr4Coup pic.twitter.com/sqnjL35FMk — Civil Disobedience Movement (@cvdom2021) April 4, 2021

Another internet blackout

This comes as Myanmar’s military regime last week ordered internet service providers to shut down the country’s wireless broadband services, depriving most customers of access. Following the suspension, the state media reported that authorities issued warrants for 18 show business celebrities including social media influencers and two journalists under a law against material intended to cause a member of the armed forces o mutiny or disregard their duty.

All of them are known to oppose the military rule and one actress, Paing Phyoe Thu, said that she would not be cowed. While taking to Facebook, Phyoe said that whether a warrant has been issued or not, as long as she is alive, she will continue to oppose the military dictatorship who are “bullying and killing people”. It is still unclear how she was able to post her message and her whereabouts were also not immediately clear. It is worth noting that social media users in the country did not appear to be connected due to the suspension of mobile data and broadband services.

2.4.2021 Monywa public rallies continue with full force despite limited internet connection. Revolution must and shall succeed!#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Apr2Coup pic.twitter.com/ZnnADLzigz — Civil Disobedience Movement (@cvdom2021) April 2, 2021

There were no buyers or merchants at the ‘Gem show’ organized by the junta after @CrphMyanmar announced they would blacklist any traders who attend the event. State-TVs had to use shots from earlier shows to lie that there were people.



Source: Khit Thit Media #Apr2Coup pic.twitter.com/Kj47ytc6XP — Civil Disobedience Movement (@cvdom2021) April 2, 2021

