Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Accused Of Breaching COVID Limits During Elections

Myanmar's coronavirus outbreak hit the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, according to her lawyers, with a prosecution witness refusing to testify after becoming ill. Cases are increasing in Myanmar, with the military junta's State Administration Council reporting more than 3,400 new cases on Sunday. In early May, there were less than 50 cases each day.

On Monday, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told that a prosecution witness expected to testify that she breached coronavirus limits during elections last year. He claimed the court also heard evidence on separate charges that Suu Kyi illegally imported and held walkie-talkies, and that a second witness testified on the same counts. Last Monday, one of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told that all members of her staff had been completely immunised while in military prison.

The military removed Suu Kyi in February, igniting a popular rebellion and harsh repression. According to a local monitoring group, the junta's forces have killed around 890 civilians.

Suu Kyi is reported to have taken the first dosage of the vaccination before her government was toppled, although she did not specify when she received it or what vaccine she was given. During Monday's pre-trial meeting, the ousted leader expressed her grave concern for the people during the third wave of COVID-19, according to Khin Maung Zaw.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other members of her political party in a coup. The military in Myanmar released the majority of the jailed regional and state Chief Ministers a day after seizing control of the country, but there was no word on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

Both Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, who is also accused of violating COVID-19, appeared to be in good condition, Khin Maung Zaw noted. Suu Kyi, who has been cut off from the outside world is facing a slew of allegations that could land her in prison for more than a decade.