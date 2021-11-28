Myanmar's Isolation Within ASEAN Deepens Amid Military Junta Lobbying For Global Attention

Amid mounting international pressure, Myanmar's junta has begun to experience further isolation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's junta head, was also noticeably absent from two virtual ASEAN meetings with the European Union (EU) and China, reported ANI citing Asia Times on Sunday. Earlier, the ASEAN had demanded that a special envoy be allowed to speak with deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected parliamentarians who were overthrown following a military coup in February.

Furthermore, the ASEAN has taken a tough stance against junta representatives attending regional gatherings. Last month, Myanmar's Tatmadaw military regime refused to send junior non-political representatives to regional meetings, citing a breach of ASEAN's lauded code of consensus and non-interference. As the military continues to tighten its grip in the country, Myanmar's junta has also lobbied for wider international recognition. Myanmar had announced that it will not attend the annual meeting to protest ASEAN's decision to expel Myanmar's top military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, for refusing to help defuse the country's situation.

ASEAN leaders have decided to call on Myanmar's junta to keep its commitment to a five-point agreement made at the bloc's April summit, according to a report by Kyodo News. General Min Hlaing was present at the summit, where they signed a contingency plan to enable mediatory dialogues and called for an immediate end to the violence in the country. However, General Hlaing's inability to stick to the April agreement, which included suspending hostilities, starting mediation discussions, enabling humanitarian relief, and allowing unrestricted entry of special envoys, resulted in Myanmar's expulsion in October.

Around 1,200 people killed since the military takeover

It is pertinent to mention here that the Myanmar junta, which claims to be Myanmar's legal government, asserts that its takeover was not a coup, but a vital and legal response to "danger to sovereignty" posed by Aung San Suu Kyi's party. According to data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 1,200 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February. Following the military's seizure of power, tens of thousands of people were detained during brutal protests in the country. Additionally, more than 2 lakh people have been displaced due to flash floods and more than 5 lakh people have been reported as COVID infected in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

