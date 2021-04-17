Myanmar's Ousted MPs Form National Unity Government Against Military After Coup

Opponents of Myanmar's junta forces have set up an interim National Unity government on April 15. The members of Aung San Suu Ky's ousted cabinet and major ethnic minority groups have formed the government. The National Unity Government is an upgrade from the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw(CRPH), which was established shortly after the coup by elected lawmakers who were denied access to the seats by the military.

A video was posted on social media that showed activist Min Ko Naing who announced the formation of the new government. He was a leader of the failed 1988 uprising against a previous military dictatorship and he after the coup went underground. He has apparently been active in political organizing against the Myanmar forces. He has urged the people to support the National Unity government for the future of citizens.

Please support the National Unity Government for the future of our citizens and our younger generation, he said. The people are the decision makers and the people will fight the final battle. Victory is coming, We must win our revolution, he added.

Dr. Sasa, the online public face of the CRPH on social media said that they are announcing the formation of the National Unity Government. He said that the new government will reflect the diversity of the Burmese. The CRPH announced that despite being arrested in the coup Aung Suu Kyi retained the post of state counsellor and Win Myint is chosen as president. According to Sasa, the interim government's vice president and acting president of National Unity Government is Duwa Lashi La, a political leader from Myanmar's Kachin minority, and the prime minister is Mahn Win Khaing Than, a Karen minority leader from eastern Myanmar who has previously served as speaker of the elected upper house of parliament.

Today, at the end of Thingyan on the eve of Myanmar’s new year, we are proud to announce the formation of a new National Unity Government and the dawn of a new era for the people of Myanmar, he said. For the first time in our history, Myanmar has a unity government that will reflect one of our nation’s greatest strengths - the diversity of our people, he added.

After the February 1 coup, tens of thousands of people have been protesting against the military. The people of Myanmar are demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Security forces have failed to stop the protests of the people and the junta has ordered the use of force against peaceful protesters. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with leaders from across the world are calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

(Inputs and Image from AP)