N Korea Directs Citizens To Gargle Saltwater To Cure COVID As Kim Jong-un Faces 'dilemma'

North Korean citizens have been asked to "gargle with salt water" and drink willow leaf tea to treat COVID-19 infections as the country's authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un faces a "dilemma" over sourcing remedies amid the explosive outbreak.

According to North Korean state media, the measures were advised by the reclusive regime leader himself following which he ordered the military to stabilise medicine supplies in the country. Mostly unvaccinated, a population of 26 million is ripping through a massive COVID outbreak.

At least 50 people have died due to COVID-19 infections in Pyongyang within a week, the Telegraph reported. In addition, some 1.2 million are suffering from fever, KCNA said. While most of the world is recovering from the pandemic, on Monday, the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) recorded 392,920 cases. Grappling with a lack of medicine and vaccination supply, at least 564,860 are believed to be forcibly quarantined in the country.

'Catastrophic' combination

In the wake of the burgeoning COVID infections, the ruling Politburo met for an emergency discussion where Kim reportedly lashed out at the lax attitude of the Cabinet, KCNA said in a report. He called out the public health sector for its "irresponsible" actions in mitigating the escalation of cases. Noting the potential repercussions from the under-resourced health system and increasing daily caseload, health experts from outside flagged that the combination is "catastrophic" in nature.

Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered the powerful forces of his Army's medical corps to ensure "immediate stabilisation of medical supplies in Pyongyang city". Earlier this week, Kim reportedly expressed discontent over ill-equipped staff and protective gear to deal with infected patients. Meanwhile, the authoritarian leader has repeatedly shunned external offers, including from China, Russia, and the US to help the country to quell the rapid spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Kim Jong Un in 'huge dilemma'

For more than a decade, Kim Jong-un has attempted to make North Korea "self-reliant" in a desperate attempt to fix the battered economy. But with the outbreak of a pandemic that has infected millions, Kim is now standing at a critical crossroad. “Kim Jong Un is in a dilemma, a really huge dilemma. If he accepts U.S. or Western assistance, that can shake the self-reliance stance that he has steadfastly maintained and public confidence in him could be weakened," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, AP quoted.

Some observers have also claimed that Pyongyang is underreporting the death toll given the fact that the majority population of the country is not jabbed and only has limited access to adequate medicines.

