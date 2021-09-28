Naftali Bennett Claims He Said 'no' To Joe Biden Three Times During Their August Meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made his first foreign trip to the United States last month after assuming office in June to meet with President Joe Biden. According to Zman Yisrael, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett informed settlement leaders on Monday that he differed with US President Joe Biden three times on crucial matters for Israel during conversations with him in August.

The three issues discussed were Israel's construction of additional settlements in the West Bank, the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem and the possibility of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Concerns on Tehran developing nuclear weapons

According to Sputnik, Bennett said that they wanted something about the Iranian situation, and he said no. The second occasion was when it came to establishing a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, which will not take place, according to him. The third occasion was concerning settlements. Tel Aviv has been opposed to the JCPOA being resurrected, citing concerns that Tehran is developing nuclear weapons, despite the fact that Israel is thought to have possessed nuclear weapons for a long time.

The Joe Biden administration announced plans to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem in May to assist Palestinians in the area, according to Sputnik. Tel Aviv called it a "poor proposal" that might destabilise Bennett's incoming government. Aside from that, Biden has consistently emphasised the importance of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, claiming that it is the only way to achieve regional peace. Bennett, meanwhile, reassured settlement leaders that, despite US pressure, construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem will continue.

Bennett met with Biden on August 26

According to Sputnik, Bennett said that they are all aware of the Democrats' claims that the settlements are illegitimate. He further said that they advised him to construct fewer structures. On August 26, Bennett met with Biden to discuss the Iranian nuclear programme and other concerns. A video from the meeting has gone viral, showing Biden appearing to nod off as the Israeli leader spoke about a 'new chapter' in bilateral relations.

