Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Minister Says Over 70 Schools, 10 Kindergartens Destroyed

The education minister of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Lusine Karakhanyan, on Sunday, November 8, said that over 70 schools and more than 10 kindergartens have been destroyed in the fight that took place in the disputed region. Karakhanyan said this violates the right to education for over 30,000 residents of the republic. This includes 24,000 schoolchildren, 4,000 pupils of preschool institutions and various university students.

As per the official information centre of the republic, he said, “As a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on the territory of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh's endonym], more than 70 schools, over 10 kindergartens and the same number of cultural objects were destroyed”. The new conflict began on September 27 between Armenia and Azerbaijan and it is being considered to be the heaviest in decades. The fight between the two countries has raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets. There have also been fears of the clashes expanding into a multi-front war. While Ankara is Azerbaijan’s strongest supporter, Moscow, on the other hand, has a military base in Armenia. The international community has urged the parties to solve the dispute through negotiations.

International community providing funds

In a recent development, he UK pledged USD 1.3 million (£1 million) humanitarian aid package for displaced civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced that Britain will send food and medical supplies to help people affected in the disputed territory after an appeal was made by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Speaking to the press, UK’s foreign minister said that the country will supply dressing kits, bandages, blankets, food parcels, and basic hygiene items to vulnerable communities living in the conflicted region.

According to the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (EU), the conflict has brought emergency aid close to €400,000 for civilians which were urgently needed to cover the most urgent needs of the civilians that suffered in the rigorous fighting. Meanwhile, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said that while the funds are being raised for the crisis recovery, the EU calls for an immediate end to the hostilities that have claimed umpteen civilian lives. “We are extremely concerned about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, given the upcoming cold season and the aggravating coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

