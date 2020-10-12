Nagorno-Karabakh Leaders Urge Armenia To Form 'anti-terrorism Center' Amid Intense Clashes

The parliament of the "unrecognized" Republic of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, has asked Armenia, Iran and Russia to establish an anti-Terrorism unit in the area for identification of international terrorists. As per reports, the Nagorno-Karabakh parliament has also called upon the three nations to condemn Azerbaijan's alleged use of "terrorists".

Nagorno-Karabakh has emerged as a bone of contention in the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan which killed nearly 300 people in less than two weeks. Last week, Russia sat down with the warring nations to mediate a truce. However, heavy shelling has been reported from Nagorno-Karabakh despite Armenia and Azerbaijan agreeing to a ceasefire.

"The National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic ... calls on the authorities of Armenia, Russia and Iran to ... establish a joint counter-terrorism coordination centre for determining and developing joint plans to neutralize international terrorists who have infiltrated the region and their military bases," the statement read.

Armenia-Azerbaijan truce voilated

According to reports, while an Azeri diplomat said that the truce was never enforced, the Armenian military accused opposing forces of shelling the area near Kapan. In response, Azerbaijan's defense ministry rejected the claims and called it as "provocation".

In addition, the Azerbaijani forces have accused Armenia of striking missiles in the Terter and Agdam regions and have said that Armenia attempted to launch offensives in the Agdere-Terter and Fizuli-Jabrail areas.

A violent conflict between the two nations started on September 27 and has since then resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people. The Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict has raised international concern about peace and stability in the South Caucasus. A full-fledged war could severely impact the international markets since Nagorno-Karabakh serves as a corridor for oil and gas pipelines from the Caspian Sea to world markets.

