Naravane Discusses 'issues Of Mutual Interest' With Bangladesh Army's Quarter Master Gen

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday, 21 September, met Lieutenant General Mohammad Saiful Alam, Quarter General, Bangladesh Army.

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday, 21 September, met Lieutenant General Mohammad Saiful Alam, Quarter General, Bangladesh Army. In a Twitter post, the Indian Army informed that Naravane and Saiful Alam discussed “issues of mutual interest” at South Block, New Delhi. 

The meeting between Naravane and Saiful Alam comes after Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited India earlier this month. According to ANI, during his visit, he held talks with India’s top military brass on strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries. Ahmed also held talks with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on issues of bilateral defence cooperation. 

In New Delhi, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed paid tribute at the National War Memorial to the Indian soldiers who died in the Independence war. Shafiuddin Ahmed received the guard of honour at the South Block in the national capital.

India-Bangladesh relation

Meanwhile, India is observing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to mark 50 years of its victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 war. It is worth mentioning that India and Bangladesh are involved in many activities and projects. The two nations share a great rapport and the relationship between the two have also strengthened over the last year. 

Recently, Bangladesh established the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India. On the direction of the central government, the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) established the Bangabandhu chair, promoting research and developmental studies related to Bangladesh. Moreover, for the last so many years, India has been proactively in touch with neighbouring Bangladesh on various issues including construction projects, health assistance to Bangladesh, financial assistance, and more. 

