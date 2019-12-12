NASA Releases Ebook With Glimpse Of Earth From Space At Night

In a new collection released by NASA called ‘Earth at night’, consists of spectacular images of our planet’s nightlights that has mesmerized the people for decades. In the new ebook, the readers will be able to embrace the images of Earth at night. The book called ‘Earth at Night’ will consist of 150 images of "our planet in darkness".

'Earth at Night'

According to NASA the images are captivating as the due to the presence and absence of light there is a certain pattern that is visible. With the help of the light one can clearly distinguish between “coastline, bodies of water recognizable by their dark silhouettes, and the faint tendrils of roads and highways emanating from the brilliant blobs of light that are our modern, well-lit cities.”

READ: NASA Reveals Theory Behind Loss Of Water From Surface Of Mars

The collection released by NASA has served as a fundamental tool for research for the past 25 years. Over the period of time the scientists were able to observe the pattern created illuminated objects. According to NASA, “These images paint an expansive and revealing picture, showing how humans have illuminated and shaped the planet in profound ways since the invention of the light bulb 140 years ago”. The book will tell a story about the planet and their nightlife. It will also lay emphasis on how “humans and natural phenomena light up the darkness” and why scientists displayed a sense of curiosity in observing the night life. NASA also posted the dazzling pictures of Earth on Twitter and wrote,



Our newest ebook, "Earth at Night," tells the story of satellite measurements of global light in the night. Explore the brilliance of our home planet when it is in darkness.

📲 Free downloads for all e-readers: https://t.co/M45bfjmXBG pic.twitter.com/GL0jylZI0V — NASA (@NASA) December 10, 2019

READ: NASA Understands Ocean Currents Around Antarctica With Help Of Elephant Seal

Disappearance of water from Mars

In 2018, NASA spacecraft were able to record a detailed account of the life cycle of the 2018 global dust storm. According to the new papers, discovered a new phenomenon that took place arising within the storm. Scientists have observed dust tower surrounding Mars. These concentrated clouds of dust trap the heat received from the Sun, and rise in the air. According to the scientists, the dust towers are responsible for trapping the water molecules into space, where the solar radiation from the Sun breaks the dust molecules evaporating the water molecule into space.

READ: NASA Announces First Findings Found By Parker Solar Probe On Its Mission To The Sun

READ: Watch: NASA Satellite Locates Crashed Site Of Vikram Lander