NASA Shares Incredible Reflection Of The Milky Way Galaxy From World's Largest Mirror

NASA has shared the astronomy picture of the day, where the Milky Way Galaxy was reflected from the ‘world’s largest mirror’. Peruvian photographer Jheison Huerta clicked the picture in the month of April. The photograph depicts the beautiful arrangement of the Milky Way Galaxy.

Milky Way Galaxy from the world’s largest mirror

Huerta, who clicked the beautiful picture said that he felt great emotion and he was mesmerised and overwhelmed. He said he could only think of the bond that sustains between the universe and the man. He said that humans are the children of stars. The picture was clicked from the Uyuni Salt Flat, which the ‘world’s largest mirror'. According to the reports, the mirror located in Bolivia has a huge flat surface which covers 130-kilometres. The mirror consists of high reflective power which is especially evident after rains.

READ: NASA Confirms Water Vapour On Jupiter's Moon Europa

The image reflects stars, galaxies, and planets

The National Geographic has described the area as one of the most mesmerising and remarkable places for South America. The channel said that the area stretches to more than 4,050 square miles of the Altiplano, which is the world’s largest salt flat, left behind by prehistoric lakes evaporated long ago. NASA further described the image and said, “It reflects the stars, galaxies, and a planet. Many of these stars are confined to the grand arch that runs across the image, an arch that is the central plane of our home Milky Way Galaxy. Inside the arch is another galaxy - the neighbouring Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). Stars that are individually visible include Antares on the far left and Sirius on the far right.”

READ: NASA Finds Presence Of Sugar In Meteorites That Crashed To Earth

NASA discovered sugars in meteorites

According to the statement released by NASA on November 20, a team of scientists has been able to discover ‘bio-essential’ sugars in the meteorites, which consists of other biologically important compounds. According to the theory of NASA scientists, the chemical reactions which occur within the asteroids can help in forming elements that are essential for sustaining life. The press release read, “The new discovery adds to the growing list of biologically important compounds that have been found in meteorites, supporting the hypothesis that chemical reactions in asteroids – the parent bodies of many meteorites – can make some of life’s ingredients.”

READ: NASA To Launch 10-year Satellite Mission To Study Signs Of Climate Change

READ: NASA Scientists Observe 'bizarre' Fluctuating Levels Of Oxygen On Mars

(With inputs from agencies)