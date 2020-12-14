National Energy Conservation Day: Netizens Pledge To 'conserve Energy, Save Future'

India is celebrating the National Energy Conservation Day on December 14 to spread awareness about importance of conserving energy and for developing ways to save more energy because of the limited resources available. The National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated every year and was first marked by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), an organisation established under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which executed the Energy Conservation Act in the year 2001 has since been responsible for carrying out campaigns to aware people about the policies and strategies developed to conserve energy. India is member of the Paris Climate Accord, where it has promised to limit its carbon emission. India is in line to meet the target of the agreement by 2022 as it is gradually becoming the leader in solar and other renewable energy.

The day is celebrated to send the message of the importance of conserving energy among people from every walk of life. To promote people for less energy usage by neglecting the excessive and wasteful uses and to encourage people to efficient energy use in order to decrease energy consumption and prevent energy loss.

How the day is celebrated?

Every year the National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated using a particular theme and this year the theme for the day is "Conserve Energy Save the Future". The day is celebrated with several events such as workshops, discussions, conferences, debates, competitions that are organised by concerned departments, especially the Department of Energy, Government of India. The goal is to promote the importance of saving energy and do it in a way that leads toward less wasteful use.

Several people and institutions have taken to Twitter to mark the day, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Amazon India, Delhi Airport, L&T, among others.

On National Energy Conservation Day let us take a pledge to adopt energy conservation in our everyday lives. pic.twitter.com/Kqu9xI8nRu — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 14, 2020

On #NationalEnergyConservationDay, Hon’ble Governor urges everyone to

take a pledge on reducing wastage of energy by practicing energy conservation in our daily lives so as to ensure a sustainable future for our children. pic.twitter.com/JEzjW7PDl9 — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) December 14, 2020

There is no crisis of energy but there is just ignorance about energy. National Energy Conservation Day is a reminder that we can no longer go easy with our sources of energy and we must conserve them.#nabadasjsg #EnergyConservationday2020 #saveenergy pic.twitter.com/2pU2QfPYy5 — Naba Kisore Das (@nabadasjsg) December 14, 2020

Sustainable future ✅

Saving energy ✅

Creating a healthier, brighter tomorrow ✅



We are celebrating #NationalEnergyConservationDay to raise awareness about energy conversation and energy efficiency for a brighter future💡



Check out ➡️ https://t.co/qG6rIkiYKi pic.twitter.com/SGEaK7n8sr — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) December 14, 2020

We must understand the fact that energy conservation is the need of the hour for the development of a brighter future. On this #NationalEnergyConservationDay, we must pledge to do our bit towards energy conservation. Together let us build a sustainable future. — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) December 14, 2020

