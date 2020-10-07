Putin Critic Navalny Calls On EU To Take Strong Action Against 'profiteers' Of Kremlin

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged the European Union to take strong action against oligarchs close to the Russian government as he continues to recover from poisoning. The German government said on October 6 that it is discussing the actions to be taken against Russia after the global chemical weapons watchdog confirmed the use of undeclared variant in the Novichok family to poison Putin’s critic.

Speaking to German daily Bild, Navalny said that sanctions against the whole country won’t work as long as people close to Kremin continue to embezzle money and buy expensive apartments in European cities. The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner told the German daily that entry ban and asset freeze of profiteers of the regime is required for a tangible outcome.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reportedly said that there is no way around sanctions against Russia if the involvement of Kremlin behind the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets established. In an interview to German news portal t-online, Maas was asked what measures would Germany take if Russian authorities get implicated in the poison attack.

"We as EU member states will decide that together. I am convinced that there will be no way around sanctions," he said.

German health authorities had confirmed the poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, citing toxicological test results. Later, specialist laboratories in France and Sweden also confirmed the poisoning with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also issued its report after Germany’s request for technical assistance.

Options available

Germany and the EU have the options to freeze asset and impose travel bans on people deemed to be involved in the poison attack. In the past, Germany has denied ruling out consequences for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project if Kremlin fails to thoroughly probe the poisoning of Navalny. The Russian pipeline is expected to start soon to increase its supply to European countries which will bolster Russia’s position strategically.

