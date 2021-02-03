Navalny calls Putin 'nothing but an underpants poisoner' during his court hearing

Detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was presented in court on February 2, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was nothing but an “underpants poisoner”. During his trial, he delivered a short speech wherein he maintained innocence and called out the country’s “corrupt” political and legal system. Navalny, a staunch Putin critic, has been sentenced to 2 years 8 months in jail for violating the terms of his probation, conditions set as part of a suspended sentence for a money laundering conviction.

“Murder is the only way he knows how to fight. He’ll go down in history as nothing but a poisoner. We all remember Alexander the Liberator [Alexander II] and Yaroslav the Wise [Yaroslav I]. Well, now we’ll have Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner,” Navalny said about Putin in his speech as translated by medusa.io

Navalny's arrest

Navalny, on February 2, was handed a prison term, after the judge took into account the 11 months that he had spent under house arrest. Prosecutor General's office backed the motion alleging Navalny had engaged in "unlawful conduct" during the probation period. Condemning Tuesday’s ruling as politically motivated, the pro-pro-navally demonstrators flooded the streets of Moscow, in fresh rallies, denouncing the Russian government and demanding the immediate release of Putin’s opposition leader.

"Can you explain to me how else I was supposed to fulfil the terms of my probation and notify where I am?" Navalny asked the court, according to ANI's report. He added, “Why are you sitting here and telling the court you didn’t know where I was? I fell into a coma, then I was in the ICU, then in rehabilitation. I contacted my lawyer to send you a notice. You had the address, my contact details. What else could I have done to inform you?”

In a fresh stir of angst, citizens hit the streets once again calling for the crowd to gather for a demonstration Tuesday outside the Moscow court building. Russian law enforcement, according to the Associated Press report, gathered out in full force near the building, cordoning off the nearby streets and making random arbitrary detentions. earlier, the Moscow court had ordered Navalny’s wife to pay 20,000 rubles (about $265) penalty for violating protest regulations after she joined forces with a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand her husband’s release. She was arrested with coercion and charged with participating in an unauthorized rally, according to Interfax news agency. This caused massive outpouring of discontent Russia against the police and Putin’s administration.

