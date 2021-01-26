Navalny's Allies Call For Fresh Protests On Jan 31, Demanding Release Of The Jailed Leader

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's team has called for new protests later this month to demand the release of the Kremlin critic, who was jailed soon after returning from Germany. Leonid Volkov, one of the closest allies of the jailed leader, called on people to gather in all Russian cities on January 31 to demand "freedom for Navalny". Volkov urged people to come out in support of Navalny on January 31 at 12 pm, adding further details will be announced soon.

Russian authorities cracked down on protesters over the weekend after mass rallies took place across several cities in support of Navalny, who was taken into custody on January 17 and faces years in jail for allegedly violating suspended prison terms. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Moscow and other cities on Saturday despite chilling cold with mercury plummeting as low as -50 degrees Celcius in some places. According to reports, more than 3,500 people have been detained in connection with the protests, 1,400 of those in Moscow alone.

International community condemns crackdown

The international community was quick to condemn the mass crackdown in Russia, calling on Moscow to respect the basic freedom of its citizens, their right to peaceful protest. The condemnation came from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Meanwhile, the Russian government has downplayed the severity of the demonstrations with the Kremlin press secretary, Dmitri Peskov, saying "We’re not ready for diktat".

Navalny, who was in Germany for more than five months after being poisoned in Russia in August 2020, returned to his home country knowing he would most probably be jailed after landing there. Navalny argues that his arrest is "politically motivated", but Russian authorities say that he has been arrested because he violated the terms of his suspended prison terms of 2014 when he was found guilty by a court for alleged financial misdeeds.

(Image Credit: AP)

