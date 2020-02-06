Union Budget
Nazare Records Biggest Waves In The World Measuring As High As 100 Feet

Rest of the World News

The waves at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal are known for being among the largest in the world. It has become famous worldwide for huge waves in 2011.

Nazare

The waves at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal are known for being among the largest in the world. It became famous worldwide for huge waves in 2011, when a  Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record for the largest wave ever surfed at 78-foot at the time. But in 2017, the record was broken by Brazilian surfer  Rodrigo Koxa, setting the bar at 80-foot. The attraction of Nazare, Portugal is both unique and uncertain. The giant wave depends on the high seas that bring the big swells.

READ: Photos Of 'king Tides' Globally Show Risks Of Climate Change

Nazare attracts tourists, surfers

The Nazare big wave frequency is very different from the Niagara Falls which is considered to be one of the spectacular places to observe nature. The big waves at Nazare occur between October and March. Generally, the Nazare North Canyon big waves greatly amplify the predicted size of the waves, generating waves up to 100 feet high. The website nazarewaves.com notifies you when there are good forecasts. 

READ: 'King Tides' Globally Show Risks Of Climate Change: Photos

The best place to observe is on sítio da Nazaré, next to the lighthouse located on the north side. Surfers from all across the globe come to Nazare to surf through the giant waves. Nazare is increasingly sought after by surfers, photographers, and tourists from around the world. A unique site, due to the giant Nazare North Canyon - big waves generator, one of the biggest in the world which is one of the best spots in the world to watch the giant waves from just a few feet away.  

READ: About 300 Sea Turtles Die In Mexico From Red Tide

READ: Surfers Gather To Witness Record-breaking Monster Waves In Portuguese Town

 

