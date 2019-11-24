The Debate
Surfers Gather To Witness Record-breaking Monster Waves In Portuguese Town

Rest of the World News

Surfers gathered to witness record-breaking, fearsome 20-meter waves in the Portuguese town of Nazare, with some even crowding a red light-house

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
wave surfers

It is that time of the year again when the gushing high waves hit the sleepy Portuguese fishing town of Nazare. All enthusiastic surfers gather at the town to catch the monster waves that are among the highest that can be surfed. 

The monster waves hit the shores of Portuguese

According to reports, fearsome 20-meter (65-feet) waves were expected to hit the shores of the small town of Nazare on Portugal's Atlantic coast. As the news spread, several surfers, sports fans and photographers gathered to take a glimpse of the extraordinary moment.The roaring and smashing of the astonishing waves were a treat for the surfers. People also gathered on the roof of a red lighthouse and witnessed the monster waves. The waves looked like colossal walls of water with no end point.

New World record in surfing

Justine Dupont, a french woman surfer is believed to have broken all the previous records with the best surf ever on November 13. Experts say that she could have set a new world record. Dupont, in an interview with an international agency, said that it was the ride of her life, she was surfing faster than usual but the waves were steeper and never-ending. She even expressed that she thought she could fly on the waves. The massive waves were gauged to be at least 20 meters high, however, there are no official records for the same. However, one hardly needs figures, a glimpse is sufficient to establish that the waves aren't the the faint of heart.

Published:
COMMENT
