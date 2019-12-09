Nazi Eagle To Be Auctioned Amid Fears It May End Up In White Supremacists' Hands

The 'pride' of Adolf Hitler's navy ships back during the time of World War II was a Nazi eagle sitting on top of the Swastik symbol is now all set to be auctioned. The 800lb bronze eagle statue which was salvaged from the Graf Spee ship in 2006 from the shallow waters off the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo. Just last week, an Urugyuan judge has ruled that the controversial Nazi symbol must be auctioned off amidst the fears that it could reach the hands of white supremacists.

The proceeds will be split between the team of international businessmen who funded the salvage operation along with the government of Uruguay. Reports say that the auction could take place next month and the symbol could fetch nearly £20 million. Alfredo Etchegaray led the 2006 expedition in order to recover the eagle which was scuttled in December 1939.

Read - Germany To Donate 60 Mn Euros For Nazi Concentration Camp Auschwitz

Since then, reportedly the fight has been going on for years and 'finally' the people have a decision. Etchegaray also told international media that they have attracted the interests of buyers from all over the world, including the museums and German government as well as private individuals. He elaborated that there was one offer to display the bronze structure in the World Cup in Doha.

Read - Piero Terracina, Rome Jew Who Survived Nazi Death Camp, Dies

Birthplace turned into police station

Recently, Austria’s interior ministry announced that Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau am Inn will be turned into a police station. The ministry, in a statement, said the handling of the birthplace has been a challenge for the authorities for more than 70 years, considering the connection with the history of Third Reich. The house in Braunau am Inn, near the German border, will be redesigned following an international architectural competition.

"The future use of the house by the police should set an unmistakable sign that this building is permanently removed from the memory of Nazism," said Minister of the Interior Wolfgang Peschorn.

Read - Over 100 Jewish Graves Defaced With Nazi Swastikas In France

Read - Apparent Nazi Salute Photo Leads To Suspensions In WV Agency