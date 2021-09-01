Nearly 30% Of World's Tree Species Are On Verge Of Extinction, Reveals New Study

Recent research suggests that nearly 30% of the tree species in the world are dealing with the danger of extinction. This comprises oaks, magnolias, and other tropical wood trees. As per the assessment done by the State of the World's Trees, it is evaluated that 30% of the 60,000 trees species in the world are threatened with extinction.

More about tree species extinction

It is evaluated that the endangered tree species number is almost 17,500, which is more than double the proportion of endangered mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles collectively. Looking at the scenario, the forest conservation organisations are pushing for immediate protection in the presence of dangers such as deforestation, logging, mining as well as climate change.

As per the author of the research, growing in the sea level, severe weather conditions, and extreme climate change are some of the significant dangers to trees species. On the other hand, the author even suggested that conservation of the forest might provide hope for a better future for the trees. According to Dr Malin Rivers of the charity Botanic Gardens Conservation International, almost 60,000 tree species are said to have been discovered in the world. Rivers further said that for the first time ever, scientists can now identify which trees have to be protected, in which parts of the world they are situated, and what threats will put them at risk.

Sara Oldfield, the co-founder of the Global Tree Specialist Group of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), believes that having a diversified species of trees is vital for the well-being of the world. She emphasised that every tree species serves a distinct ecological purpose, and 30% of the tree species population of the world is now on the verge of extinction. Sara even added that the conservation efforts must be stepped up immediately.

Cause of tree species extinction

As per the research, nearly 142 species have already gone extinct, and 442 additional are in danger of becoming extinct, with less than 50 trees left in nature. The major dangers to trees across the globe comprise clearing for agricultural production which affects 29% of trees, logging affects 27% of the tree's population, 14% are affected due to the clearing for animal grazing or farming. 13% of the forest is cleared for construction, and wildfire also affects 13% of trees.

Experts further propose that, in order to boost up funds for tree protection, existing forests have to be protected and preserved. They further suggested that forest areas have to be expanded, and vulnerable tree species should be preserved in botanic gardens or seed banks so that one day they can return to the wilderness.

They also recommend public awareness campaigns to inform people about sustainable reforestation and planting initiatives, as well as guaranteeing that all trees, particularly rare and vulnerable species, are grown according to scientific standards. As per experts, over one million flora and fauna species are on the verge of extinction. Over the previous 300 years, almost 40% of the worldwide forest coverage has been destroyed, with 29 nations losing over 90% of their forests.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)