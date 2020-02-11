The Debate
Neo-nazis Lash Out At German Comedian For Apologising To Holocaust Survivor

Rest of the World News

German comedian Atze Schroder was recently criticised by neo-nazis after he apologised to a holocaust survivor on the Markus Lanz talk show. 

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neo-nazis

German comedian Atze Schroder was recently criticised after he apologised to a holocaust survivor on the Markus Lanz talk show. Soon after the episode aired, many Neo-Nazis took to Twitter to backlash the German Comic. Neo-Nazis are the people who seek to revive and implement the ideology of the Nazism. 

Apologises for the actions of his father

On Thursday, Schroder spoke to Auschwitz survivor Eva Szeposi. On the show, he also revealed that his father was a Nazi soldier for four years and told him about all the horrible things he has done in the past. The comic also burst out into tears while apologising for the actions of his father on national Television. 

His apology did not go well with the neo-Nazis who labelled him as ‘embarrassing disgusting slave to the system.’ Meanwhile, many other Holocaust survivors narrated their experiences and praised the 54-year old for his honesty and courage. 

