Neo-nazis Lash Out At German Comedian For Apologising To Holocaust Survivor

German comedian Atze Schroder was recently criticised after he apologised to a holocaust survivor on the Markus Lanz talk show. Soon after the episode aired, many Neo-Nazis took to Twitter to backlash the German Comic. Neo-Nazis are the people who seek to revive and implement the ideology of the Nazism.

Apologises for the actions of his father

On Thursday, Schroder spoke to Auschwitz survivor Eva Szeposi. On the show, he also revealed that his father was a Nazi soldier for four years and told him about all the horrible things he has done in the past. The comic also burst out into tears while apologising for the actions of his father on national Television.

His apology did not go well with the neo-Nazis who labelled him as ‘embarrassing disgusting slave to the system.’ Meanwhile, many other Holocaust survivors narrated their experiences and praised the 54-year old for his honesty and courage.

Wir brauen uns nicht für die Taten früherer Generationen entschuldigen. Unsere Pflicht ist es, dafür zu sorgen, dass so etwas wie 1933-1945 nie wieder geschieht! — Strolchi ✡️🇩🇪🇮🇱🇪🇺 (@Strolchi4) February 7, 2020

was sind sie denn bitte für eine trübe tasse? — Robert Grund (@_robert_grund_) February 7, 2020

Digusting. There was no need for him to apologize, nevertheless he did it. Got my fullest respect for that. #NeverAgain #WeRemember #FCKNZS — Michaela Klinkert 🎗 (@Klinkmi) February 9, 2020

Es hat schon etwas groteskes wenn ein Komödiant des schlichten Latrinenhumors mit Perücke und Sonnenbrille in Tränen ausbricht und sich für Verbrechen entschuldigen möchte, die er gar nicht begangen haben kann. #Lanz #AtzeSchroeder #AtzeSchröder — Kai (@Murphoe) February 7, 2020

Die Hälfte von dieser AfD-Bubble wäre die erste Belegung in NS-Camps...aber nicht auf'm Turm! Als Asozial, Gender oder unter anderer scheinheiliger Diffamierung. — MSM (@MARIOSTEFFEN4) February 8, 2020

They’re criminals. — Nathan C (@NathanAngelus) February 10, 2020

Wurde Atze Schrõder eigentlich bei einer Deutschlandtour der Who gezeugt? #london2012 — Thorsten Hardel (@Thoddy) August 12, 2012

